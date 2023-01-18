Konnan on whether Tony Khan should fire top AEW duo from the company

WCW legend Konnan has weighed in on whether or not AEW president Tony Khan should make a tough decision and release one of his top tag teams.

The team in question is The Young Bucks, and without them, AEW simply would not exist. Matt and Nick Jackson have achieved a lot during their time with the company, winning both the Tag Team and Trios Championships.

However, the team may be at a crossroads in their careers, as their contracts are expected to expire at the end of 2023. At the time of writing, the current Trios Champions aren't anywhere near signing a new deal.

With that in mind, should Tony Khan get rid of The Young Bucks? Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan stated that while he believes Matt and Nick have gotten a bit stale as of late, they are great people to have in any locker room.

“The Young Bucks are good for the dressing room because they’re easily approachable, they like to help people, they’re just good people to have. There’s certain people you want to have in the locker room, they always give good matches, they don’t care about losing or winning they just want to entertain the people, they’re just very good people to have anyway you cut it. The problem is they kind have gotten stale.” said Konnan. [2:20-2:44]

However, his co-host Disco Inferno stated that if they were to leave Khan's promotion, a lot of people would be upset that their feud with FTR never happened.

“What The Young Bucks did not give us is they had a classic, long-term feud right there in their lap with them against FTR, like The Midnight Express vs. Rock N’ Roll Express which went on for years, they never did it. That’s still on the table, you can still do that, like I don’t know why they don’t go there, especially with guys like FTR. Their fans are fans of old school tag team wrestling, so they would probably love to be in a long-term feud like they’re The Midnight Express and The Young Bucks are The Rock N’ Roll Express, like do all the angles and stuff and have cage matches, but they don’t do anything with them.” said Disco Inferno. [1:26-2:12]

The Young Bucks will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

After going through one of the most physical best-of-seven series' in wrestling history, The Young Bucks is set to return to their bread and butter this week on AEW Dynamite as they compete in tag team action.

They will take on Top Flight, who recently went to war with the Blackpool Combat Club and ended their 2022 by winning the trios casino battle royale and $300,000 with AR Fox.

The match will be the first since Matt and Nick lost the AEW Tag Team Championships at the first "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite in July 2022. However, Kenny Omega will not be by their side.

The Young Bucks have already beaten Top Flight twice in the past, but with their recent run of momentum, things may turn out differently this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

