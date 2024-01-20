Kris Statlander says male AEW star hasn't left her alone yet

Over the last few weeks, Kris Statlander has been pursued by Ring of Honor authority figure Stokely Hathaway. While the angle between the duo has caught plenty of attention from fans, Statlander does not seem to be enjoying the attention she is getting from Stokely.

Before her match on the latest edition of AEW Rampage, Statlander wrote a tweet in which she hoped that if she beat Queen Aminata on Rampage, then Stokley would leave her alone. However, despite winning against the Queen, Stokely was spotted with Kris Statlander during and after the match.

This led to the AEW star posting another tweet on X. Quote tweeting her tweet from before, Statlander informed fans that the ROH authority figure did not leave her alone. She wrote:

"He did not"

You can check out the tweet from Kris Statlander here:

Overall, these segments between Statlander and Stokely have received positive reactions from fans. It will be interesting to see how AEW continues to develop the angle in the coming weeks.

AEW star made a big revelation about Kris Statlander

In August 2022, AEW star Thunder Rosa suffered a career threatening back injury which kept her out of action for more than a year. On the December 23rd edition of AEW Collision, Rosa made her return to in-ring action by teaming up with Abadon to face Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Recently, Rosa revealed that it was Kris Statlander who helped her prepare for her first match since suffering the injury. During an appearance on Busted Open, Rosa mentioned Statlander helped her because she went through what Rosa had been in terms of injuries. Rosa said:

"I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I'm gonna at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she's been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better."

Since her match on Collision last year, Thunder Rosa went on to wrestle one more time on the January 10th edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how her career progresses in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

