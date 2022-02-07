AEW star Kyle O'Reilly files new trademark, calling back to his earlier years

Kyle O'Reilly recently filed a trademark for "Violent Artist," a nickname the star once held earlier in his career.

As per the trademark, the name will be used for merchandizing purposes and was first used in 2016. See the full trademark description below, as per Fightful.com:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20160504. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160524

O'Reilly has recently been wrestling alongside former Undisputed Era teammate Bobby Fish as reDRagon. The duo used this name earlier during their careers as well, and they won a handful of tag team titles.

Kyle O'Reilly has not competed on AEW TV since December 29th, 2021. He became a father in January, so he has seemingly been taking some time away from AEW to be with his newborn.

Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Adam Cole will likely be called "Paragon" in AEW

On January 3rd 2022, AEW filed a trademark for the term "Paragon" as well as a logo to go with it. Quick-witted fans will recall that Kyle O'Reilly used the term to describe himself and his former teammates on the December 29th episode of Dynamite.

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW.



Check out the logo: AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW. Check out the logo: https://t.co/HF3lhEjw1j

At this stage, the name has not been revealed, so it's unclear if it's actually meant for the trio. Meanwhile, Adam Cole recently cut a well-received promo after he picked up a victory over Evil Uno.

Cole's appearance and demeanor have been heavily criticized by former WWE manager Jim Cornette. It's likely that AEW has booked Cole for a long-term build-up, contrary to Cornette's harsh words. That being said, fans have been critical of his AEW run since he arrived in the company.

Cole's recent success and O'Reilly's trademark could hint at a new direction for the three former NXT wrestlers. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Cole delivers on his promises and the team officially becomes "Paragon".

