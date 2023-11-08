Lana once confessed that her kissing scene rehearsal with WWE veteran made Miro uncomfortable

During their time in WWE, CJ Perry (Lana) and Miro were often embroiled in seemingly uncomfortable storylines. While their love triangle story with Bobby Lashley is widely popular, the two featured in another on-screen romance angle.

In 2015, Perry began an on-screen affair with Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW, and the two even shared a kiss on live television. The former Lana even had to practice the abovementioned scene in front of Miro and Vince McMahon backstage.

On an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette in 2022, the AEW star recalled the seemingly uncomfortable practice session.

"A week later, we got called in. It's Ace [John Laurinaitis], Vince, Dolph, and Miro. We had to practice the kiss, and Miro was turning red in the corner. Vince is like, 'What? We're all adults. What's the problem? We're all adults. It's professionalism. Don't be weird.' So we do it, and Vince goes, 'No, no, no, no, way slower.' He doesn't fully kiss Johnny Ace, but he gets like this close."

In hindsight, Perry found the situation hilarious but "very weird."

"I mean, it was hilarious. That's why we went so slow in that segment. I recently watched it with one of my friends, and I was like, 'This is so slow,' but everyone was like, 'You look so innocent like you've never done it before.’ He [Vince] wanted it to be innocent like she had never kissed anyone before.’ It was very weird.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Many believe Dolph Ziggler (now going by his real name, Nic Nemeth) could jump to AEW following his WWE release. Meanwhile, Perry and her husband are already signed to the Tony Khan-led organization.

CJ Perry expressed her dream to manage multiple current WWE Superstars and AEW World Champion MJF

While Perry embarked on a brief run as an in-ring competitor in WWE before her eventual release from the promotion, she returned to her roots as a ringside manager in AEW. Currently, she is looking for her next big client.

In an Instagram Story, CJ Perry shared a small clip of herself and, in the caption, revealed that she dreamt of managing WWE's Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, or Natalya. She even expressed her desire to combine forces with MJF.

"Scouting for the best wrestler in the world! Who would you like me to manage ??? My dream is to manage @yaonlylivvonce @jadecargill and the legend herself @natbynature! @the_mjf are you looking for representation????? Because I can help you go viral daily!"

Jade Cargill shared Perry's Instagram Story

It remains to be seen which star Perry will manage in the coming months. She could help many talents in AEW and WWE to get over with the audience.

