Vince McMahon's reaction to Miro getting uncomfortable during Lana's kissing scene rehearsal disclosed

According to former WWE Superstar Lana (AKA CJ Perry), Vince McMahon wasn't happy with Miro (FKA Rusev) getting uncomfortable while she and Dolph Ziggler rehearsed a kissing scene.

In 2015, Miro, Lana, and Dolph Ziggler were involved in a romantic angle on WWE RAW. The storyline required the latter two to kiss each other on WWE TV. In a backstage moment that Lana dubbed "very weird," she had to practice the kissing scene with Dolph in front of Vince McMahon and Miro.

On the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lana opened up about the same and revealed that Miro was getting uncomfortable during the backstage rehearsal.

"A week later, we got called in. It's Ace [John Laurinaitis], Vince, Dolph, and Miro. We had to practice the kiss and Miro is turning red in the corner. Vince is like, 'What? We're all adults. What's the problem? We're all adults. It's professionalism. Don't be weird.' So we do it, and Vince goes, 'No, no, no, no, way slower.' He doesn't fully kiss Johnny Ace, but he gets like this close."

She continued:

"I mean, it was hilarious. Dolph is dying. That's why we went so slow in that segment. I recently watched it with one of my friends, and I was like, 'This is so slow', but everyone was like, 'You look so innocent like you've never done it before’, and that's what Vince was going for. He wanted it to be innocent like she had never kissed anyone before.’ It was very weird,” said Lana. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Vince McMahon sent a text to Lana after WWE released her

Last year, Lana's WWE run ended, and she was let go by the company. She revealed that she received a text message from Vince McMahon shortly after getting released.

As per Lana, the former WWE Chairman thanked her for her work ethic and contributions to WWE. In turn, she thanked Vince McMahon for everything he did for her.

As for the storyline with Ziggler, Lana, and Miro, it didn't go anywhere and was soon dropped after Lana suffered an injury.

Four years later, Lana and Miro were featured in another romantic angle, this time with Bobby Lashley. The angle saw her leaving Miro for Lashley and the duo getting married on RAW. However, the storyline ended as The All Mighty allied with MVP following Backlash 2020.

