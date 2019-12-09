WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why the Rusev, Lana & Bobby Lashley angle is continuing despite strong fan backlash

The facepalm is the universal reaction to this particular storyline

Every day hundreds of people write on Sportskeeda's Twitter or our Facebook account saying just how much they despise the angle between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley. WWE's fanbase has been extremely vocal about how they're not a fan of this kind of content in their wrestling.

At a time when WWE has arguably the most talented roster in the history of the business, why does Vince McMahon continue to push an angle of this nature, with the booking genius Paul Heyman? I've managed to identify five points and I hope that you can chime in with your comments too, in the section below.

As we head into RAW and the official divorce segment featuring Lana and Rusev, one wonders what positives have emerged from the segment, since this angle began. Hopefully, in this article, I can illustrate some of the benefits that have come out of this storyline.

Without wasting any more of your time on this prelude, let me begin my analysis.

#5 It's getting Rusev over as a beloved babyface

I just beat the devil out of Bob Lashley! pic.twitter.com/xO1AFGYDwK — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 2, 2019

There was a time when Rusev was the hottest thing in WWE, back when Rusev Day was going strong and everyone was on the bandwagon. And then, the storyline just ended and Rusev Day was canceled. It was a lost opportunity to build Rusev into a strong and believable babyface.

I mean, this is a guy that can replace Seth Rollins as the face of RAW if the man does decide to break bad in the coming days. And now, thanks to this storyline, where he's being wrong by his wife, Rusev has the support of fans! They're fervently on his side and they like his unhinged nature, which has made him appear as strong as a beast, at long last!

Rusev is someone who can believably take on Brock Lesnar, if he is booked right!

