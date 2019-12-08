5 best love triangle storylines in WWE history

Dana Brooke, Elias, and Drake Maverick

The two most crucial aspects of Pro Wrestling are the matches that take place inside the squared circle, and the storylines that take us to the eventual bouts. Pro Wrestling is essentially a soap opera with several storylines going on at the same time on a weekly basis. The rich and storied history of this business has seen a long string of memorable storylines. Austin vs McMahon, nWo taking over WCW, and Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement are just a few among the absolute best storylines in history.

In the past, we've taken an in-depth look at some of the above-mentioned storylines. Lately, fans have noticed that something has been brewing between Dana Brooke and Elias on SmackDown, while Drake Maverick is trying to do his best to get noticed by Brooke. This love triangle has just kicked off and we will need some time to see if it grows on the audience or ends up being a dud. Meanwhile, let's take a look at 5 of the best love triangle angles in the history of WWE.

#5 CM Punk - AJ Lee - Daniel Bryan

Punk, Lee, and Bryan

Daniel Bryan lost his World title to Sheamus in 18 seconds at WrestleMania 28, and blamed AJ Lee for it. Her attempts to mend the relationship with Bryan failed, leading to Lee's character becoming "mentally unstable". Lee then focused her attention to CM Punk, but was enraged when he expressed disinterest in her.

On an episode of RAW, Lee interfered in a match between Punk and Bryan. She teased diving on a table, but Bryan got in the way and urged Lee to stop. Punk did the same and was shoved by Lee onto Bryan, through a table. The next week, Lee slapped Punk when he stated that he wouldn't marry her, and slapped Bryan as well when he tried to convince her to come back to him.

Lee was appointed the RAW General Manager soon after, and began exacting revenge on both Superstars by booking them in matches against their wishes. The hullabaloo came to an end when Lee stepped down from her position later that year.

