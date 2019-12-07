Cody Rhodes makes heartwarming gesture for an AEW fan

Cody Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently made an incredibly warm gesture for an AEW fan on Twitter. Rhodes promised free tickets for a particular fan, as well as a meet and greet with a bunch of AEW wrestlers, including himself.

Rhodes noticed a tweet made by a Twitter user who had just gotten his son away from an abusive situation involving the child's mother and her boyfriend. The tweet went on to explain how the situation took a toll on the father financially and that the son was excited about watching AEW Dynamite in the near future.

Rhodes responded to the tweet and asked which city the duo was in, while also stating that he would go on to "sweeten the deal". The child's father responded soon after and mentioned that they were from Michigan.

Rhodes posted a response to this, and his fans are going gaga over this incredible gesture. Rhodes promised the father that the latter wouldn't have to pay for the tickets and that he would get his son to meet the wrestler himself and a few other AEW stars. Check out the entire exchange below-

❤️ What city? I’ll sweeten the deal. https://t.co/pXLDRYuF80 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 5, 2019

When it comes shoot me a message! Tickets will be on us and I’ll have a few members of the crew visit with him, myself included. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 5, 2019

Cody Rhodes is currently being hailed by many fans as the biggest babyface in Pro Wrestling, and instances like these are only adding to his ever-growing popularity.This isn't the first time he has gone out of his way to do something special for a fan.

Last year, he sent some money to a fan who had bought a ticket for All In, but couldn't afford travel expenses.