CJ Perry wants to manage massive WWE star; receives a positive response

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently said that she wants to manage a current WWE Superstar, and the latter has responded to her as well.

CJ Perry currently works for AEW as CJ. She was quite a popular name during her stint in World Wrestling Entertainment between 2013 and 2021.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Perry mentioned that she was scouting for the best wrestler in the world. She added that it was her dream to manage WWE Superstar Jade Cargill.

The former TBS Champion noticed the story and responded to it. Judging by her response, she seemed quite interested in being managed by Perry. Check out the AEW star's message as well as Cargill's reaction:

"Scouting for the best wrestler in the world! Who would you like me to manage ??? My dream is to manage @yaonlylivvonce @jadecargill and the legend herself @natbynature! @the_mjf are you looking for representation????? Because I can help you go viral daily!"

Jade Cargill's response to Perry's offer

CJ Perry rented a house shortly before she was let go by WWE

After Perry was released by WWE, she had a chat with Chris Jericho on his podcast. The 38-year-old revealed she had rented a house in St. Petersburg just before her abrupt exit.

"I rented it for a month. Two weeks in, I got a call from Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis]," Perry recalled. "Crazy thing is I thought he was calling me about something completely different. I can't tell you yet what the show is, but I was offered to do another television show, and so they went through the whole process with WWE, and they approved it. And so I thought he was calling me about more of those details because that's what we were all discussing the day before."

She also detailed her reaction to being released by the Stamford-based promotion:

"'I'm calling you about your 90 days.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?' I couldn't even understand, and he's like, 'I'm calling you about your 90 days. You're getting released,' and I was literally standing right next to a pool. My heart dropped," said Perry. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Perry stayed away from the limelight of pro wrestling for a while after her release and focused on other projects. She made her AEW debut in September 2023 at the All Out event.

What do you think? Would you like to see Perry manage Jade Cargill somewhere down the line?

