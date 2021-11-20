5 things we learned from AEW star Ethan Page's Sportskeeda interview

Ethan Page has made quite the impact since arriving in AEW earlier this year. After his contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired, he made his All Elite Wrestling debut in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at AEW Revolution in March.

Since then, Page has formed a tag team with Scorpio Sky. Dubbing themselves as "The Men of the Year," the duo have feuded with the likes of Sting & Darby Allin, as well as The Inner Circle.

During their feud with The Inner Circle, Page and Sky aligned themselves with Dan Lambert and American Top Team. This has no doubt further elevated them as top heels in the promotion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Ethan Page for an in-depth interview. A variety of topics were discussed, including Page's AEW career so far, his overall wrestling career in a variety of different companies, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Ethan Page's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 Ethan Page on if Dan Lambert's AEW character is based on Jim Cornette

Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, American Top Team founder Dan Lambert has risen to become one of the top heel managers in the company. He has often ranted about modern professional wrestling and how AEW is ruining the industry, pleading to revert to the professional wrestling of yesteryear.

Many have drawn comparisons between Lambert and legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette. The former SMW owner has been highly critical of AEW since its inception, going on similar rants about the product and its wrestlers on his various podcasts.

Ethan Page was asked if the Dan Lambert character was based on Jim Cornette, but the AEW wrestler admitted that he had no idea if this was the case:

"I have no idea. Listen, I'm gonna be completely honest with you. Everyone is the same to me and they're all just fans, so everyone's opinion is right in the same line of I don't give a crap. I have one person to keep happy and it's the person that signs my checks, so unless you're one of my fans, like an Egomaniac, we're in contact and you've supported my career and pushed me forward, I ignore the rest. I don't listen to reviews, I don't care what star rating, or what people think I'm good at or not good at. I'm Ethan Page and I will never let someone else form me into what they think a good professional wrestler is. I'm me, and I don't want anyone else to be like me. I sure as hell don't want to be like everybody else. So I had no clue that there was a comparison between the two," Ethan Page said.

Page added that since Lambert is a fan of old-school wrestling, just like Cornette, the comparisons between them might slightly make sense.

