Legendary AEW faction to re-form soon after Samoa Joe's shocking heel turn? Exploring the possibility

The recent heel turn of Samoa Joe could lead to legendary AEW faction members reuniting after quite a while. The seeds for the reunion have been planted recently as well.At WrestleDream 2025, Samoa Joe shockingly turned heel by attacking Hangman Page after losing the AEW World title match. The Opps also joined Joe in attacking Page. The surprising heel turn could lead to the legendary AEW faction, The Elite, reforming after a few years. The OG version of the faction involved Kenny Omega, Hangman, and The Young Bucks.As Hangman is expected to go after The Opps after what they did to him, he would need some help. The Young Bucks could reunite with him in order to deal with Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. Later, Kenny Omega might also join the mix to make the faction complete after a long time.After they lost to Jurassic Express at WrestleDream 2025, The Young Bucks teased a babyface turn after a little confrontation with Kenny Omega. Therefore, the seeds have been planted for The Elite reunion, and it seems to be only a matter of time before the faction reforms. It will be interesting to see if the Bucks reunite with Hangman and Kenny in the near future.Samoa Joe and The Opps are set for a huge AEW title matchFollowing a surprising heel turn at WrestleDream 2025, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata are set to defend their AEW World Trios Championships against The Hurt Syndicate. The match has been made official for Dynamite this Wednesday after Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP defeated The Demand in a No.1 contender's trios encounter. Many fans also expect Hangman Page to get involved after he was attacked by The Opps at WrestleDream. It remains to be seen what transpires in trios title match this Wednesday.