Legendary tag team to finally join AEW and form massive alliance with The Young Bucks? Looking at the chances 

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) recently made their shocking return to All Elite Wrestling's programming. The Jackson brothers could also bring Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the company in the future.

A couple of months ago, WWE released Gallows and Anderson. The duo has strong ties with The Young Bucks, dating back to their time together in the Bullet Club. The former RAW Tag Team Champions could form another major alliance with Matt and Nick in AEW.

The Young Bucks recently challenged the Bullet Club War Dogs to a match at the NJPW Resurgence PPV event. In a video shared by NJPW Global on X, the Jackson brothers heavily teased bringing in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the PPV. They said they would be calling in some old friends who were always up for a fight.

If Gallows and Anderson join The Young Bucks at NJPW Resurgence, the duo could also potentially ink a deal with AEW and form a major alliance with the EVPs. Nick and Matt Jackson are seemingly starting a major storyline with The Death Riders. Bringing in the former WWE stars and combining both groups could turn out to be one of the biggest stories in the Jacksonville-based promotion's history. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

The Young Bucks revealed why they ambushed Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty

At the Dynasty PPV event, Swerve Strickland faced Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The match had interferences from The Death Riders, ''Hangman'' Adam Page, and more. However, The Young Bucks shocked the world after appearing in the ring and taking out The Realest.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, the former tag team champions revealed that they attacked Strickland for their friend, Adam Page. For the past two years, Hangman and Swerve have been involved in a heated feud, which seemingly culminated last year in a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage Match at All Out.

We will have to wait and see if The Cowboy and The New Flavor face off once again in All Elite Wrestling.

