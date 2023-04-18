"Looks like a homeless guy" - Disco Inferno feels major AEW star is being buried in feud with ex-WWE star

AEW has made some major moves across 2023 and recently seemingly won a bidding war to gain Jay White, who they're not pairing with former WWE star Juice Robinson. But Disco Inferno thinks the storyline with Robinson and Ricky Starks is burying the Absolute star.

Starks had a very well-received feud with MJF, and despite losing in the end, he went on to have another storyline with Chris Jericho which fans ended up praising as well. Now, the AEW star is currently going head-to-head with The Bullet Club after the stars brutally attacked him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno claimed that the Absolute star's feud with Juice Robinson could only hinder his momentum.

"This is another guy that the iron was hot, and they gave him some mic time and he wrestled MJF, and he’s doing a feud with Juice Robinson – that looks like a homeless guy. If anybody thinks that Ricky Starks isn’t being lowered on the card with this angle with Juice Robinson, I don’t know what to explain to you. This doesn’t make any sense to me.' (00:50 onward).

Starks recently received an alliance preposition from The Chairman, Shawn Spears, after his brutal beatdown at the hands of Robinson and Jay White. Notably, Spears recently returned to the promotion last week and is likely looking for a new angle.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan thinks that AEW should follow WWE's handling of Braun Strowman to revitalize Ricky Starks

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released from WWE when many believed he was a major star in the promotion. Additionally, fans held out hope that he'd make his way into AEW, but instead, he returned to WWE.

During the same episode, Konnan recalled how Braun Strowman's absence helped his momentum since his return was sought after.

"This is not Ricky’s fault, this is the bookers. The only thing that you’re doing is risking him not getting hot again. When Braun Strowman left, I was like ‘it’s gonna be hard to get him hot again’ but him just leaving, and the people seeing him? They popped. If he would’ve stayed and they tried to rehabilitate him, it might not have worked." (01:30 onward).

Ricky Starks could very well turn the feud into a massive gain in momentum, but only time will tell. Unfortunately, it seems like veterans believe it will only hurt the AEW star in the long run.

