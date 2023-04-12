Popular AEW star teases a blockbuster return after 6 months

In a surprising turn of events, popular AEW star Shawn Spears has hinted at a blockbuster return after being away from the ring for over six months. Fans have eagerly awaited the wrestler's comeback, and his latest social media post has only added to the excitement.

Spears, who last appeared on AEW TV on October 13, 2022, taping of Rampage, teamed up with FTR to defeat The Embassy, consisting of Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona. Since then, he has been absent from the ring, leaving fans speculating about his whereabouts.

However, Spears' latest social media activity has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that he could return to the ring soon. The wrestler retweeted a tweet by Ricky Starks, who was recently attacked by members of the Bullet Club, Jay White and Juice Robinson on Dynamite, offering to help him out.

"Need some help, good lookin'?" Spears wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Fans eagerly anticipate Spears' return, with many hoping to see him back in action soon. Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure - the return of Shawn Spears is sure to be a major event in the world of wrestling.

AEW Star Shawn Spears stuns fans with a dramatic new look

Fans of AEW were taken aback by the dramatic transformation of wrestler Shawn Spears, who appeared almost unrecognizable following his absence from the promotion.

Spears recently revealed his new look on Twitter and announced that he would be appearing at this year's WrestleCon with FTR member Dax Harwood during WrestleMania weekend.

Check out the fan tweet below:

After returning to the ring in October, following a six-month hiatus due to the tragic passing of his mother, Spears has not been seen on TV. He and his wife also welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 17, 2023.

Would you like to see Shawn Spears team up with Ricky Starks? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes