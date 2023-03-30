Photo: Popular AEW star looks almost unrecognizable amidst TV absence

A Former WWE Superstar who has been absent from AEW, recently showcased a new look. The star is Shawn Spears.

The Canadian-born wrestler was last seen competing inside an AEW ring back in October last year. Spears teamed up with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to wrestle The Embassy on Rampage.

Shawn Spears took to Twitter to reveal his new look and announced that he will be present at this year's Wrestlecon along with FTR's Dax Harwood.

"Eat s**t Tarzan 😏 Coming in hot LA for @wrestlecon and @ftrwithdax 🙌🏻🔟 Come say hello this Saturday from 9-2pm and help support a wonderful cause!! #Dusty #Dream," Shawn Spears tweeted.

Shawn Spears reveals his new look to the public

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

It is to be noted that prior to his match in October, The Perfect Ten last wrestled in May of that year. On the night of his return, Spears shared the tragic news of his mother's passing. He also revealed that he and his wife were expecting their first child and announced publicly for the first time that the couple will be giving birth to a baby boy.

"On this Mother’s day, she (Shawn's mother) was the very first person to know that I was going to be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian angel looking over my soon to be beautiful baby boy," Shawn Spears said.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson made a surprise return on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against The United Empire's Jeff Cobb. Following the match, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli showed up and covered the ring.

As they looked to make their way into the ring, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson made a surprise return and rushed into the ring. At first, it seemed like he was trying to talk things out with his Blackpool Combat Club members and help The Cleaner. However, it was all an act as the former WWE Champion hit a Bonzai Knee Strike on Omega.

The night came to an end with The Blackpool Combat Club standing tall while Omega was knocked out in the middle of the ring.

Will you be at Wrestlecon to meet Shawn Spears? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes