The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks should be an electric encounter at AEW All Out

This week, we learned on AEW Rampage that the AEW World Tag Team Titles would be defended in a showdown between champions, The Young Bucks, and The Lucha Bros.

And in all fairness, it should be Rey Fenix and Penta who should emerge with the gold at AEW All Out on September 5th. It's their time now.

Since making their way to All Elite Wrestling, Fenix and Penta seem like they have been in a bit of a holding pattern. Much like their colleagues, Santana and Ortiz, they don't feel quite as dominant as they were in IMPACT Wrestling.

In many ways, it is because of the depth of AEW's amazing tag team division. It also didn't help matters when Pentagon couldn't appear for the promotion for several months because of travel bans that were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now fully reunited and back in high gear, the pair of luchador siblings look poised to be the team who can wrest the championships away from the long-standing titleholders.

Penta El Zero M and Fenix looked fantastic in their match against Jurassic Express on AEW Rampage this week to set up what proves to be an electric match-up in Chicago.

You gotta do a little shimmy before a massive frog splash #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Az1J9XoZ2g — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

On the other side of the ring, you have the most decorated tag team of the last decade. Like or hate them, there's no taking away the fact that Matt and Nick Jackson have had success everywhere they've gone, from different companies and on multiple continents.

The Young Bucks have had a stranglehold on the AEW Tag Team titles since November of last year, and they're approaching a 300-day reign. They've basically beaten every top duo in the promotion. They've been especially dominant since turning heel.

This is why they should drop the belts to the Lucha Bros. It's time to refresh things and it's time that Fenix and Pentagon get to show their greatness as the top team in AEW.

Having said that? With two teams this good, it's anyone's guess on where this roller coaster ride might take the AEW faithful. I think that the armchair experts out there would even admit that a match between two fantastic pairings like this is too tough to call.

One thing we can expect, however, is that this match could be the sleeper showdown of the night on what has turned out to be a stacked card.

Make the most of your #AEWAllOut weekend in Chicago with #AEWAllOut FanFest on Sept. 3 & 4! Get access to live stage shows, meet & greets, limited VIP packages, and exclusive #AEW merchandise. Tickets are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/8R6gbXZfgt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2021

Considering this match will take place inside a steel cage, we shouldn't have any silly run-ins to ruin the finish. I'm not saying that someone might not end up in the cage anyway (it's happened before, of course), but preferably we have an 'All Out' battle that leads to a clear finish.

What should we be able to expect? Some big moves and high spots will be eye-popping. With two experienced tag teams who have similar styles and are certainly no strangers to one another... there should be a lot of fireworks in the ring that night.

With AEW currently on a roll and many people tuning in to see the in-ring return of CM Punk, these teams will have an opportunity to showcase their many skills in front of many new eyeballs. AEW All Out 2021 has shaped up to be the most important night in the promotion's history thus far.

Here's hoping that The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros can steal a little of that spotlight for themselves and show the world why they are two of the greatest teams in professional wrestling today.

