Luchasaurus (Killswitch): 5 things you didn't know about the man behind the mask

Luchasaurus has officially undergone a name change after aligning himself with Christian Cage. From now on, the star will be known by the same name as Cage's finisher, Killswitch. With this name change now lining up with his appearance alteration, it's time to look back at the career of Austin Matelson, the man behind the Luchasaurus mask.

#5 He was once signed to FCW and then NXT as Judas Devlin

Back in 2012, Matelson signed a developmental contract with WWE and was sent to FCW where he competed as Judas Devlin. By August of that same year, he made his debut on the show alongside Corey Graves. Not too long after, FCW was rebranded as NXT, but the star only performed at house shows in the brand before getting released in 2014 due to an injury.

By 2016, Luchasaurus returned to the Independent Circuit and wrestled in MPW as Austin Draven, before changing his name to Just Judas and capturing the MPW Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, he also appeared in Bar Wrestling where he took on his current AEW colleague Peter Avalon.

#4 The star was a prominent name in Lucha Underground as Vibora where he established his Dinosaur gimmick

While still working on the Independent Circuit, Austin Matelson began to compete in Lucha Underground as the masked Vibora character, which was essentially Luchasaurus. In his debut, he aligned himself with the Reptile Tribe stable, which included former AAA Latin American Champion, Drago and Thunder Rosa as Kobra Moon.

During this lengthy tenure, he'd face stars like Johnny TV (John Morrison), who he even defeated in a match. By 2018, Vibora was "killed off" by Taya Valkyrie. While still signed to Lucha Underground, he continued to use the gimmick on the Independent Circuit, where he began going by the Luchasaurus name.

#3 He made four separate appearances on reality TV shows under his real name

Outside of pro wrestling, Austin Matelson appeared on Big Brother 17 and 19, as well as on Access Hollywood and The Price Is Right. His run during the 17th season was far more talked about, especially since he quickly became a target despite aligning himself with The Sixth Sense and Scamper Squad alliances.

Matelson lasted for 89 days but he was ultimately eliminated in week 12 in a blindside orchestrated by fellow contestant Vanessa Rousso. Unlike his Luchasaurus persona, Austin Matelson wasn't very liked during his Big Brother tenure.

#2 He found love during his time on Big Brother, by cheating on his girlfriend

Infidelity and romantic angles are commonplace in Big Brother, but during his time on the show, Matelson caused a lot of controversy. In 2015, he sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, wherein the star expressed his feelings on the matter.

"I think it’s going to be very difficult. That’s my biggest regret in the game — how things went down in my personal situation. I’m going to take responsibility for my actions, but ultimately, both her and I knew we were growing apart before this experience."

"I should have been the stronger person and ended it before I came into the house. However, I never thought I would find somebody like Liz, and once I did, the feelings I had inside were too strong for me to deny." (H/T: Entertainment Weekly).

While the star seemed confident that his relationship with fellow Big Brother contestant Liz Nolan would have lasted, things fell through eventually. In 2016, Nolan took to X to announce that the relationship had ended amicably.

#1 Luchasaurus was one of the stars who made allegations against Bill DeMott

In March 2015, former WWE head trainer Bill DeMott faced numerous allegations of misconduct. Ex-trainees Briley Pierce and Derrick Bateman allegedly also made allegations against DeMott as well, with 2013 allegations by Chad Baxter and Chase Donovan also coming to light. Brian Myers, Kenny Omega, Ivelisse, and Luchasaurs were all named in the allegation suite.

In 2022, Bill DeMott eventually addressed the allegations, and despite stepping down due to the controversy, he seemingly maintained that the claims were untrue. It's unclear whether or not what Luchasaurs and the others alleged was true, but since DeMott stepped down, there may have been some level of truth.