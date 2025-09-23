Major AEW name to shockingly turn heel upon his return from injury after 6 months? Exploring the possibility! 

AEW recently confirmed that a top star will finally return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after a six-month injury-forced hiatus. However, there is a possibility that the star turns heel upon his comeback.The star in question is Orange Cassidy, who was last seen in AEW in March this year. The freshly squeezed star was suffering from a torn pectoral muscle, for which he required surgery. Cassidy is widely regarded as one of the top babyfaces in the promotion, and recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly confirmed that the former International Champion will make his long-awaited return to the promotion at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. However, his comeback may shock fans as Cassidy could turn heel upon his return.In a backstage segment at AEW All Out, Cassidy's stable, The Conglomeration, hinted at his return on Dynamite next Wednesday after Mark Briscoe, following his win against MJF in a gruesome Tables and Tacks match, challenged the Don Callis family to a six-man tag match with his partners being Hologram and a missing Conglomeration member, which is meant to be Cassidy. However, on Dynamite, Tony Khan could have Cassidy turn on his partners and possibly join the Don Callis family, marking a character evolution for the Freshly Squeezed star who is currently seen as an all-time baby face in the promotion.AEW star Orange Cassidy hates being called a comedy wrestlerIn a recent conversation with theathletic.com, Orange Cassidy opened up about how he dislikes being typecast as a comedic wrestler despite his on-screen nonchalant comedic gimmick.&quot;I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?&quot;That being said, Cassidy's potential heel turn discussed above is a matter of speculation, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the star on Dynamite.