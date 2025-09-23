  • home icon
  • Major AEW name to shockingly turn heel upon his return from injury after 6 months? Exploring the possibility! 

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:51 GMT
The star in question was last seen in AEW in March 2025
AEW recently confirmed that a top star will finally return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after a six-month injury-forced hiatus. However, there is a possibility that the star turns heel upon his comeback.

The star in question is Orange Cassidy, who was last seen in AEW in March this year. The freshly squeezed star was suffering from a torn pectoral muscle, for which he required surgery. Cassidy is widely regarded as one of the top babyfaces in the promotion, and recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly confirmed that the former International Champion will make his long-awaited return to the promotion at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. However, his comeback may shock fans as Cassidy could turn heel upon his return.

In a backstage segment at AEW All Out, Cassidy's stable, The Conglomeration, hinted at his return on Dynamite next Wednesday after Mark Briscoe, following his win against MJF in a gruesome Tables and Tacks match, challenged the Don Callis family to a six-man tag match with his partners being Hologram and a missing Conglomeration member, which is meant to be Cassidy. However, on Dynamite, Tony Khan could have Cassidy turn on his partners and possibly join the Don Callis family, marking a character evolution for the Freshly Squeezed star who is currently seen as an all-time baby face in the promotion.

AEW star Orange Cassidy hates being called a comedy wrestler

In a recent conversation with theathletic.com, Orange Cassidy opened up about how he dislikes being typecast as a comedic wrestler despite his on-screen nonchalant comedic gimmick.

"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"

That being said, Cassidy's potential heel turn discussed above is a matter of speculation, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the star on Dynamite.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

