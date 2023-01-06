Major AEW star believes released WWE talent could 'kill MJF'

Current AEW World Champion MJF has made several claims via his promos that he is the toughest and greatest wrestler to set foot inside an All Elite Wrestling ring. FTR member Dax Harwood believes that former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore could 'kill' the self-proclaimed Devil.

Enzo Amore began his career in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Big Cass (now in AEW as Big Bill). Amore is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was released from the company back in 2018 following a sexual assault allegation. Since then, he has been wrestling on the independent circuit under the name Nzo and Real1.

This past Wednesday, on Day One of Wrestle Kingdom 17, FTR lost their IWGP World Tag Team Championship against Bishamon. Dax Harwood shared on Twitter shared some pictures of the match at the Tokyo Dome, and The Real One replied to the post by praising the former champion.

"Mission complete my dog 🙏🏼 From workin an impromptu practice match in a Tampa warehouse vs EA. Ur back against the wall, ur job on the line. front of all the coaches & the boys, eyes on u. What could u do. Had em by the balls, match got stopped cause u were bleeding. Proud of u," Enzo Amore tweeted.

In response to Amore's tweet, Dax Harwood thanked him and said he would easily destroy MJF on the microphone.

"Love you, bruh. P. S. You’d kill MJF," Dax Harwood tweeted.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff believes MJF will fare anywhere

During the latest episode of the Strictly Business series on the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Friedman is young and will be one of the top stars in the business.

Bischoff believes that MJF will be on top of the food chain in wrestling, irrespective of the promotion.

"What are the advantages for MJF to stay in AEW? Job security, great payday I'm assuming, he's at the top of the card, probably will be because he's so young for the next 5, 7, 8 years, The 26-year-old Eric Bischoff would probably bank on the stability and security until I've got enough money in the bank that I can roll some dice with my career," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Titan Corp Entertainment @TitanCorpEnt Personally I think @The_MJF is the biggest star that #AEW has EVER had. When his contract is up it’ll be one of the biggest bidding wars. Personally I think @The_MJF is the biggest star that #AEW has EVER had. When his contract is up it’ll be one of the biggest bidding wars.

Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge Friedman for the AEW World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if the champion can hold on to his gold in the coming months.

Do you think Friedman will re-sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

