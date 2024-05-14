Major AEW star must return after 83 days and align with The Elite at Double or Nothing

A top star in AEW is expected to make his return after being absent for 83 days and potentially align with The Elite at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. The star being discussed here is Hangman Page.

The last time fans saw the former World Champion on TV was at AEW Revolution, where he competed in a three-way match against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, ultimately ending in defeat.

Why is Hangman Page absent from AEW?

In the three-way match at Revolution, the AEW fans saw Hangman Page losing it and attacking the referees. Swerve Strickland almost picked up the victory in the match a few times but he prevented it by taking out the ref.

On the Dynamite after the Revolution, The Young Bucks criticized and punished him for his actions. The EVPs put him under indefinite suspension which was kayfabe.

According to a report from FightFul Select, Page was set to take some time off television. This is why him attacking the referee and getting suspended storyline was created.

The reason for his absence was not disclosed, nor was his comeback date confirmed. However, it has been two months since he last appeared on TV, making Double or Nothing a likely stage for his return.

Hangman Page and The Young Bucks are past allies

Hangman Page and The Young Bucks share a history of alliance. They previously worked together as part of the stable Bullet Club, beginning in August 2017. Page and The Bucks, collectively billed as The Hung Bucks, even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Page was also part of The Elite stable in AEW.

Therefore, it's anticipated that these two parties will rekindle their alliance at Double or Nothing and work together to assert control over the promotion.

Hangman Page has a beef with CM Punk

The Young Bucks and Punk became rivals following a backstage brawl at All Out in 2022, and Hangman Page also had a confrontation with Punk at All In 2023. Their shared animosity toward The Second City Saint could be a motivating factor for them to join forces.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Hangman Page also has a beef with Punk. Their rivalry took birth when The Best in the World took shots at the 32-year-old star at the 2022 All Out show. Therefore, just like Jungle Boy, Page should also align himself with The EVPs in the upcoming Double or Nothing event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback