Major AEW star planning to "sue" over leaked photo with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

The 2023 Royal Rumble was a massive night for WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as he made his triumphant return from injury to win the annual 30-man match, but an AEW star who was with him that night isn't happy with the venue the event took place in.

The star in question is former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who caused a lot of conversation online when he was seen entering the Alamodome with the American Nightmare before the event.

Starks has remained good friends with Rhodes despite the two men working for opposing companies, with both men stating that Ricky was just at the show to support his friend.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. https://t.co/58jkU9ebEw

Speaking to fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland on his podcast, "Swerve City," Ricky Starks was asked about the photo, with 'Absolute' jokingly calling out fans for wanting to know what he's up to at all times.

“What y’all do care about is where I go in my off time and what other pay-per-views I show up at. Leave me alone. You gotta have real friends. Support real friends. The picture is great. It’s so good. I look so jacked, like I’m about to rob a bank. The First 48, that’s what it was. ‘The picture here is three suspects that we found in connection to a murder back in June of last year. If you have any information about these three, please let us know.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

However, Starks took a more serious tone when he admitted that he is considering the possibility of suing the Alamodome for leaking the pictures, and potentially putting his high position in AEW in jeopardy.

“I’m in the process of maybe, maybe suing Alamodome and getting some money out of it because, how are you a security guard and go, ‘You know what I got? Rewind the tape. Let me show you right quick.'” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ricky Starks was assaulted on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite

After beating Chris Jericho for a second time at Revolution on March 5, Ricky Starks was set to announce what was next for him in AEW. However, before he got the chance to get his words out, he was attacked by a very surprising presence.

The man who attacked him was Juice Robinson, who snuck up on Starks after the Bullet Club logo appeared on the big screen and the group's entrance music played over the speakers.

～(￣▽￣～) ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ (๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧ @AznFresh09_



Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks should be a fine good match



#AEWDynamite Bro i popped so hard when that Bullet Club logo came on screen for a second.Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks should be a fine good match Bro i popped so hard when that Bullet Club logo came on screen for a second. Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks should be a fine good match #AEWDynamite https://t.co/NTgLfuQ7cU

Robinson is Bullet Club's only member who works full-time for AEW, with the majority of the group primarily based in New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, with some BC presence in places like Impact Wrestling, and NJPW traveling to the United States on a regular basis, who knows who might have their eyes on Ricky Starks next?

What do you think the Bullet Club has in store for Ricky Starks? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes