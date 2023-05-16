Major AEW star says he'd "rather die" than compete at All In 2023 but he's sure Tony Khan will force him

AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view has the world of pro wrestling buzzing in anticipation, and many stars have voiced their interest in competing at the event. However, despite confirming his appearance, MJF claims he'd "rather die" than go to the UK.

Being their biggest pay-per-view so far as well as their UK debut, a lot is currently riding on Tony Khan's shoulders to make the pay-per-view successful. Rumors about who will headline the event have run wild, but it's only natural that the show will include MJF, despite the possibility that he could be dethroned before the show.

During an interview in anticipation of AEW's UK debut, the promotion asked their World Champion MJF to share his thoughts on the event. Despite showing displeasure toward the pay-per-view, Friedman confirmed that he will be competing at All In.

“It doesn’t get me excited, I’m glad everybody else is. I’d rather die than have to go over there, but I’m sure Tony (Khan) is going to make me because he sucks,” Friedman said.

MJF continued, praising the promotion and even the stars on the roster, but still put the spotlight on himself.

“Every single show we put on is the best because we have the best talent pool, we have the highest energy crowds and we have the biggest star of them all — Maxwell Jacob Friedman." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Friedman has never missed an opportunity to insult others on screen, but according to WWE veteran Carlito, the AEW World Champion is shockingly nice in person.

MJF believes that AEW is going to make history in their UK debut

MJF has a ton of potential opponents for the pay-per-view but notably was the first to name-drop CM Punk recently. In light of this, there's now speculation that the two could even headline the event.

During the same clip, Friedman urged fans to attend the pay-per-view and pointed out that it'll be the biggest crowd in AEW history. Naturally, the star still took a shot at the entire city in the process.

“It’s the one show you need to go to because what we’re doing is we’re making history. It’s going to be the biggest crowd in the history of this promotion we’ve ever been in front of. It’s going to be the loudest, most obnoxious, most drunk, most European fans we’ve been in front of.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

So far, no matches have been announced for the pay-per-view. MJF is likely far more concerned with his upcoming title defense at Double or Nothing. However, if the star retains his belt, it's safe to say that he'll either headline the event or have a major match on the card.

