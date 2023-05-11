"ITS HAPPENING", "Goat is back" - Twitter convinced WWE veteran is returning to AEW after MJF namedrops him on Dynamite 

Following tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world seems to be convinced that MJF seemingly confirmed the return of a former WWE Superstar. The star in question is former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The world champion is set to defend his title at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a couple of weeks. In an attempt to hype the match and prove why he's going to retain his title, the Salt of the Earth boasted about the success he found in All Elite Wrestling.

During the said promo, Friedman namedropped former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk. He gloated about defeating the self-proclaimed Best in the World. There was also a small clip of their Dog Collar match.

The wrestling world was elated to hear the self-proclaimed Best in the World's name mentioned on AEW television after a long time. This namedrop seemingly was convincing enough for the fans about CM Punk's return.

People believed that it would make perfect sense for Punk to feud with the current AEW World Champion.

During the aforementioned promo, Friedman also namedropped popular WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that along with the Second City Saint, several other absent stars will be making their way to the new show Collision.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo questions the reason behind CM Punk's recent visit to WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago, the former AEW World Champion got the internet buzzing as he was spotted backstage at WWE RAW.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned the reason behind Punk showing up at RAW. Russo couldn't fathom the idea that all of a sudden the Straight Edge Savior chose to show up on RAW without any reason.

"Here’s the only question you have to ask yourself, how long ago did CM Punk leave WWE? Okay, almost ten years ago, okay why now? Why now, he had ten years, how many times has WWE been to Chicago in the last ten years. Okay, why now. Why now, why, why now," Vince Russo questioned.

The wrestling veteran also weighed in on the Chicago-born wrestler's AEW contract status.

"Tony Khan wanted to get CM Punk out of retirement. So you know [CM Punk] got a contract where everything is 100% in his favor. Everything, bro. Because you know Tony Khan would have given him the kitchen sink, to sign that contract," said the veteran.

The Straight Edge Savior was also spotted backstage at one of the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings.

