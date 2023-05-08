"Why now" - Veteran questions former WWE Champion's intentions behind meeting Triple H (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is currently responsible for the creative process of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. He recently met with former AEW World Champion CM Punk, and Vince Russo is not sure about the latter's intentions.

CM Punk left WWE nearly a decade back and took a long sabbatical from wrestling. He made a sensational return in 2021 when he debuted on AEW Rampage, but his ties with Tony Khan's company strained in 2022. In light of these developments, the Second City Saint recently made a backstage visit on RAW and reportedly met with Triple H and The Miz.

This led to speculation that the former World Heavyweight Champion could be angling for a return to the Stamford-based promotion. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned the Voice of the Voiceless's intentions behind this meeting.

"Here’s the only question you have to ask yourself, how long ago did CM Punk leave WWE? Okay, almost ten years ago, okay why now? Why now, he had ten years, how many times has WWE been to Chicago in the last ten years. Okay, why now. Why now, why, why now," Vince Russo questioned. [From 11:38 to 12:08]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on CM Punk's contractual status

CM Punk is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has wrestled nearly everywhere, including working in UFC.

During the same episode, Vince Russo spoke about the former ROH World Champion's contractual status.

"Absolutely not. Because you and I both know, Punk's been around the block with contracts and we're not just talking WWE, you know. He was in UFC. He's got lawyers that deal in this," said Russo. [From 07:00 - 07:15]

The veteran continued, talking about his contract in AEW and how Tony Khan worked very hard to get him out of retirement.

"Tony Khan wanted to get CM Punk out of retirement. So you know [CM Punk] got a contract where everything is 100% in his favor. Everything, bro. Because you know Tony Khan would have given him the kitchen sink, to sign that contract," said the veteran. [From 07:16 - 07:35]

Teffo @Teffo_01 A wholesome interaction between CM Punk and a fan 🥹 A wholesome interaction between CM Punk and a fan 🥹❤️ https://t.co/PQt2FWN1e0

﻿Despite his absence, CM Punk is one of the most talked about stars in the industry. His next move is sure to spark a lot of interest, with rumors suggesting that he could return to AEW soon.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes