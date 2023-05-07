Vince Russo reveals whether top 2-time WWE Champion breached his contract (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent visit to WWE RAW was reportedly cut short by Vince McMahon, who allegedly ordered security to escort the AEW star away from the building. One reason for this may have been that McMahon was worried about legal consequences that may arise from this.

However, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Punk was probably not in breach of his current contract. The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW since last year's infamous Brawl Out debacle.

It has been reported that he will make his return soon. However, his recent visit to RAW may have derailed this plan.

Teffo @Teffo_01 45 days left until the return of CM Punk to AEW! 45 days left until the return of CM Punk to AEW! https://t.co/yC1eLOJJnr

If CM Punk did breach his contract, there would probably be some serious repercussions. However, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that The Voice of the Voiceless has nothing to worry about:

"Absolutely not. Because you and I both know, Punk's been around the block with contracts and we're not just talking WWE, you know. He was in UFC. He's got lawyers that deal in this," said Russo. [From 07:00 - 07:15]

As of yet, it is not known whether Tony Khan has issued any punishment for Punk's recent escapade. This is good news for fans of the former AEW Champion, who will be hoping to see him in the ring sooner rather than later.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on CM Punk's AEW contract

Apart from CM Punk having good legal representation, Vince Russo proposed that the former WWE Champion probably negotiated a contract that allowed him a lot of freedom:

"Tony Khan wanted to get CM Punk out of retirement. So you know [CM Punk] got a contract where everything is 100% in his favor. Everything, bro. Because you know Tony Khan would have given him the kitchen sink, to sign that contract," said the veteran. [From 07:16 - 07:35]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bald CM Punk is looking like heel Punk from WWE. Bald CM Punk is looking like heel Punk from WWE. https://t.co/w1bLRMlk7g

Although Tony Khan successfully brought Punk out of retirement, he has thus far been unsuccessful in patching things up between The Voice of the Voiceless and The Elite. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly refused to work with CM Punk when he eventually returns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes