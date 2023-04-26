Here's why Vince McMahon reportedly ordered WWE security to make CM Punk leave during his RAW visit 

Former WWE and former AEW World Champion CM Punk is always in the headlines for something new. With his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion looking increasingly likely in the near future, The Voice of the Voiceless' recent visit to this week's RAW has taken over the wrestling world.

However, his visit was short-lived, and the reason he was asked to leave may have been revealed.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps CM Punk met with Tamina at the sight of #WWERAW tonight in Chicago (vid cred unknown) CM Punk met with Tamina at the sight of #WWERAW tonight in Chicago (vid cred unknown) https://t.co/FFRlhmEPgc

PWInsider ran a Q&A about Punk's visit. When asked why The Second City Saint was asked to leave, whereas others that the company has had issues with in the past have been allowed to stay, and the outlet stated the following:

"Again, I don’t know for sure, but given the history there, the last thing anyone in WWE expected was for Punk to show up at their doorstep and say hey, how are you? You bring up Sable and Lesnar, but the difference is, they were brought back by WWE to work for them and when Vince McMahon made that decision, he also decided to let the past be the past, same as when he brought back Hulk Hogan or Ultimate Warrior or anyone else he at some point had issues with that led to conflict. This wasn’t WWE bringing Punk back to work for them. This was Punk making a decision, apparently, to come by and say hello. Different situation."

While the reason seems logical enough, more details are yet to be confirmed. However, the media outlet did note that Punk left peacefully and without any pushback.

Was CM Punk's WWE visit a publicity stunt on AEW's end?

The Straight-Edge Superstar's surprise visit to his old company has stirred up conspiracy theories that AEW and Tony Khan were behind this in an attempt to draw more eyes in anticipation of CM Punk's return.

However, PWInsider was quick to shut these rumors down. According to the publication, the decision was most probably made on Punk's end in a simple attempt to pop by and talk to some old colleagues.

It was specifically detailed that Punk squashed his years-long heat with The Miz and presumably wanted to do the same with Triple H.

