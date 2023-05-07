"Perhaps there's business in the future" - 4-time champion thinks CM Punk could jump ship to WWE someday (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent backstage visit to Monday Night RAW has drawn a wide stream of speculation across the wrestling world about his future.

Even though The Second City Saint is still under contract with AEW, many believe Punk could be angling for a move back to the world's largest promotion. A former WWE star has chimed in on the topic.

EC3 was released from his WWE contract in April 2020. Since then, he has worked for Ring of Honor, NWA, and launched his own promotion, Control Your Narrative.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 said that CM Punk may have opened the door for a return to the Stamford-based promotion:

"Punk was backstage and he patched things up with [Triple H] and The Miz. So, good, cordial relationship and bygones be bygones. Perhaps there's business in the future. Perhaps, you know, there isn't. But no matter what, you know, you never say never in professional wrestling. Never, you never say it. Because if you do, you'd be lying." [00:37 - 00:55]

This is a sentiment shared by many people in the wrestling community, who believe that CM Punk may have burned too many bridges in AEW to continue working there. It has been reported that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have refused to work with Punk going forward.

EC3 praises CM Punk for burying the hatchet with former foes

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 also stated that CM Punk did the right thing by squashing his beef with Triple H and The Miz. He added that more people in society can learn from The Straight Edge Superstar's actions.

"I do like the fact that if there was ever issues [...] if you can just sit there and have a conversation with somebody that you may disagree with and work through it, maybe agree to disagree - I think that's what's missing in culture. The ability to converse and let your truth be known, hear someone else's, understand it, accept it, 'Okay, cool'." [01:03 to 01:35]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff.



I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff. I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. https://t.co/Y4i476okDT

Whether Punk's newly-found understanding with Triple H and The Miz will lead to them working together in the future remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it seems as though The Voice of the Voiceless will have two less people to quarrel with should he return to WWE.

