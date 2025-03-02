Major AEW stars to return at Revolution 2025 and rob Kenny Omega of a title win? Exploring the possibility

Kenny Omega is set to make his pay-per-view return next week at AEW Revolution 2025. But could he find some ghosts of his past costing him a major title win?

Ad

The Best Bout Machine is set to take on Konosuke Takeshita with the AEW International Championship on the line. This will be the first time Omega will be challenging for the title, but this won't be the first time he'll clash with The Alpha, as they have done so twice in the past.

Earlier tonight on Collision, Kenny Omega had a message for Takeshita and Don Callis heading into the pay-per-view next week. He claimed that his sole focus was on the title and that he had no baggage holding him down, whether this was the friends who left him or his role as an EVP.

Ad

Trending

The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite could look to remind him just who they are by costing him the match at Revolution. They kicked him out of The Elite and put him back in the hospital, and they could take offense at Omega for taking them for granted. This would bring The Elite back into the fray and continue to build on a potential feud between Kazuchika Okada and The Cleaner in the future.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Young Bucks have hinted at returning to AEW after Kenny Omega

Coincidentally, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were on the same show this year, but they never crossed paths. At Wrestle Dynasty, Omega took on Gabe Kidd while the Jackson brothers captured the IWGP Tag Team titles that same night.

After his win against Kidd, the former AEW World Champion made his way back to his home company. The Bucks have remained on a hiatus as they had to fulfill their duties of defending their tag team titles in Japan. They ended up dropping these to Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi earlier this month at NJPW The New Beginning.

Ad

They took to Instagram to thank the Japanese fans for their warm welcome as they enjoyed their return to the Land of the Rising Sun.

"Thank you @njpw1972. Thank you Osaka. Nothing but love."

They have been absent from their roles as EVPs for more than four months now, and this could be a sign of their imminent return. It remains to be seen how this will go, seeing as the landscape of the company has changed so much since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback