Major female star to shockingly cost Jon Moxley his AEW World Title at All In 2025? Analyzing the chance

Jon Moxley has found himself dealing with enemies from left to right, and his AEW World Championship reign is in serious jeopardy. To make matters worse, could a major female star end up being one of the reasons he loses at All In?

Last night on AEW Collision, Kris Statlander appeared in a backstage segment, growing frustrated at her career direction and how her former best friend has been giving her the cold shoulder. Wheeler Yuta came around and once more tried pushing her to join the Death Riders. She declined his offer but soon found herself face-to-face with Jon Moxley, who offered her some friendly advice.

Stat could eventually side with the group, considering they are seemingly welcoming her with open arms. What Moxley may not realize is that this would be a ruse, a way for the former TBS Champion to infiltrate the group and turn on them at an opportune moment.

She could do so at All In, once all the chaos unfolds during Jon Moxley's match against 'Hangman' Adam Page. This might be her last big gesture in trying to win back the trust of Willow Nightingale. This surprising move would leave the Death Riders more vulnerable, and it could result in Moxley losing his title.

Jon Moxley has vowed to remove Hangman Adam Page from wrestling

Last night on Collision, the AEW World Champion opened the show as he faced AR Fox. After securing the victory, he had a few things to address, and he cut a promo on his All In opponent.

The Purveyor of Violence mentioned that he has been paying close attention to Hangman over the past few years and has seen him squander all the opportunities he has been given. He vowed to run him out of this sport by taking him down at the pay-per-view.

This feud has escalated, with both men involved in multiple physical altercations with each other. With less than three weeks until All In, there’s no telling what else could happen between the two.

