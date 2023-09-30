Major shuffle for WrestleDream 2023 to expedite Edge's AEW debut? Analyzing the possibility

On 18th August 2023, Edge wrestled Sheamus in what was possibly the former's last match in WWE. Since then, rumors of the Rated-R Superstar moving to All Elite Wrestling have been doing the rounds. While nothing is official yet, reports suggest the 49-year-old is close to signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

These rumors have led to plenty of interest surrounding his future. Even though the move will only be official when confirmed by the Rated-R superstar or AEW, a recent shuffle indicates the 49-year-old is indeed on his way to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The shuffle also includes his best friend and current TNT Champion, Christian.

At AEW WrestleDream, Christian will defend his belt in a two-out-of-three falls match against Darby Allin. As per the latter, the match between the two will be the main event for the pay-per-view. If that's the case, it would only make sense that the promotion booked this match as the main event to accommodate The Ultimate Opportunist's return.

While Christian and Allin are both talented, the card features several other superstars who would have been the likely choices to fill up the main event spot. Given that did not happen, there is a huge possibility that wrestling fans could witness the lifelong WWE wrestler make his debut at WrestleDream.

Reports suggest the ball is in Edge's court with regards to a potential move to AEW

When Edge retired in 2011 due to neck injuries, no one would have imagined that he would become one of the discussed free agents in 2023. Since making his in-ring return in 2020, the Rated-R superstar has proved he can hang with the best inside the ring. His last match against Sheamus was proof of the same.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that due to how AEW has treated Edge's best friend, Christian, the former's move to the Jacksonville-based promotion is in the hands of the latter.

"There is also the question of whether Edge, a bigger name than all of them, might be interested in going, since his contract expires this week with WWE. He would have the most short-term value, although at his age that would have to be thought of as short-term. The fact Tony Khan feels Christian is so valuable right now at the same age and that AEW and Edge were negotiating a deal three-plus years ago when WWE came back with a better deal would indicate on this one that the ball is in Edge’s court."

On social media, many fans are for and against the idea of the Rated-R superstar moving to AEW. However, if the move happens, the Tony Khan-led promotion will have more eyes on them than usual.