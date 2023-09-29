AEW have put the ball in Edge's court regarding a potential deal - Reports

There have been a lot of rumors recently surrounding Edge's wrestling future, with a number of people making the assumption that he could join AEW. However, there has now been an update regarding his future.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return to wrestling at the Royal Rumble event in 2020 and has enjoyed a successful run in WWE over the past three years. His last match for the company came against Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto in September and has since been removed from the company's internal roster.

With the Rated-R Superstar potentially being a free agent, a number of people have speculated that his next destination will be All Elite Wrestling, a rumor that has grown over recent weeks.

But what is the actual situation right now? In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Edge's WWE contract will expire this week, and thanks to AEW's treatment of Christian Cage in recent months, the move to All Elite Wrestling is entirely up to the Rated-R Superstar.

"There is also the question of whether Edge, a bigger name than all of them, might be interested in going, since his contract expires this week with WWE. He would have the most short-term value, although at his age that would have to be thought of as short-term. The fact Tony Khan feels Christian is so valuable right now at the same age and that AEW and Edge were negotiating a deal three-plus years ago when WWE came back with a better deal would indicate on this one that the ball is in Edge’s court." said Dave Meltzer.

Christian Cage was asked about Edge following AEW All Out

As Meltzer stated above, AEW's treatment of Edge's long-time friend and former partner Christian Cage could play a factor in bringing the WWE Hall of Famer to All Elite Wrestling given how well Cage has performed this year alone.

The current TNT Champion has become one of AEW's biggest heels at the time of writing, and even stayed in character when he was asked about his former partner after the All Out pay-per-view on September 3rd.

Cage was asked about the rumors that his 'good friend' Adam Copeland could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling and if he had spoken to him, to which Christian claimed he only cares about himself and Luchasaurus and that's it.

Christian will be in action this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream when he defends his newly won TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match.

