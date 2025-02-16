Major stars to return to AEW after 100+ days and immediately dethrone The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibility

Two former AEW champions could return to TV after more than 100 days since their last appearance to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the comeback of the top stars.

The Hurt Syndicate has already begun dominating the AEW tag team division after capturing the World Tag Team Title a few weeks ago. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have secured wins over Private Party and The Gunns. However, The Young Bucks could return and end their reign.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have not shown up on AEW TV since losing their World Tag Team Title to Private Party on the October 30, 2024, edition of Dynamite. After losing their IWGP Tag Team Championship, the Bucks are expected to return to All Elite Wrestling. The duo's first feud should be against the former WWE stars.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have seemingly embarked on a reign of terror after winning the gold. If they continue to dominate their competition, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson might be forced to return and reclaim their throne. For those unaware, the Bucks are three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could deliver a great storyline and match with the former WWE Superstars. Many fans want to see the AEW EVPs share the ring with veterans like Lashley and Benjamin.

The Hurt Syndicate seemingly received a challenge in AEW

After successfully retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championship on Dynamite last Wednesday, The Hurt Syndicate was confronted by Brian Cage and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family. Cage also took to X/Twitter to seemingly issue a challenge to the group.

"They can hurt all the people they want, ain't no way they are hurting this machine. I got a murder hawk over here with me too," Cage wrote

It seems like Brian Cage and Lance Archer will be the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

