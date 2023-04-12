Malakai Black could kick Julia Hart out of his stable if 5-time WWE Women's Champion joins AEW

The House of Black has emerged as one of the most powerful stables in AEW. Given Malakai Black's quest for dominance, a major WWE Superstar's entry could lead to Julia Hart being replaced immediately.

The superstar in question is none other than Alexa Bliss. The multi-time champion has displayed a remarkable ability to play different characters, making her a perfect member for the House of Black.

She also played a spooky character during her stint alongside Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona. However, the character was dropped following Wyatt's release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

Alexa Bliss' contract with WWE is also slated to expire by the end of this year. While she has been a major player in the company, it is quite possible that she may look for a change of pace in AEW. If she does join Tony Khan's roster, The House of Black could be the perfect place for her to start.

The WWE Superstar was previously criticized by Jim Cornette

While Alexa Bliss has a dedicated fanbase, Jim Cornette believes she would not be in the Stamford-based promotion if not for her looks.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that stars like Carmella and Alexa Bliss barely had enough wrestling ability to be showcased on TV.

"Let’s face it, Liv Morgan wouldn’t have a job, Alexa Bliss wouldn’t have a job. A couple of these other minute girls, Carmella, seriously? If they weren’t signing girls more because they’re attractive than because they’re wrestlers. And there’s gotta be some f***ing limit," Jim Cornette said. [9:30 - 9:45]

Alexa has also not been featured in the last two editions of WrestleMania. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

