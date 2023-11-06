Malakai Black to kick out Julia Hart out of The House of Black and recruit major star? Exploring the possibility

The House of Black is a fan-favorite faction in AEW despite being heels. Currently, the faction consists of four memebers, but could Malakai Black remove Julia Hart in light of a new potential recruit?

Hart was initially a victim of a black mist attack at the hands of Malakai, and after a month or two, she shed her previous persona of a happy-go-lucky cheerleader and became the dark matron of The House of Black. Not too long ago, Julia attacked Skye Blue with the black mist, but could she have inadvertently found her new replacement?

Julia Hart is set to make her return to AEW this week as she takes on Red Velvet, who last competed in February this year. However, Skye Blue might be going through a dark change, she seems to be looking for revenge instead. Skye might end up costing Hart the match or stepping in if she has a change of heart. This could also open the window for Malakai Black to kick Julia Hart out of the faction.

Naturally, The House of Black is unpredictable and could still end up taking an entirely different route this Wednesday. Either way, Skye's transformation into a darker character and potentially joining the faction might allow the young star to finally be more involved on television.

Matt Hardy was surprised by how well The House of Black worked together

Malakai Black initially debuted as a solo act but quickly recruited both Brody King and Buddy Matthews, the latter of which might not have been everyone's first guess. During an episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the veteran recalled his initial thoughts about the House of Black and what surprised him about their pairing.

"They really meshed as a threesome a lot better than I thought they would in the beginning, and then I really liked them together. I think they're great as a unit and they all really, really complement each other."

Additionally, Matt Hardy also explained that the faction elevated Julia Hart as well.

"They completely elevated her [Hart] as a character, and then that in turn helped elevate her up the card," he said. "I think Brody King has a great presence about him too, he has a very solid presence." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

It remains to be seen what could be next for the faction, especially with Skye Blue potentially becoming a legitimate rival for Julia Hart. Only time will tell, but at the end of the day, "the House always wins."

