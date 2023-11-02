"They really meshed as a threesome" - WWE legend lavishes praise on AEW's The House of Black

AEW is filled with many top factions and stables, but of all the three-man groups, The House of Black has arguably been the most dominant. A WWE legend recently commented on their pairing and how well they seem to work together.

Malakai Black made a blockbuster AEW debut back in 2021, and over time recruited both Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Eventually, they added Julia Hart to their faction and quickly captured the Trios Championships.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the wrestling legend praised the combination of the members of The House of Black.

"They really meshed as a threesome a lot better than I thought they would in the beginning, and then I really liked them together," he said. "Brody King, I didn't know him at all ... but I really enjoy his work, I think he looks very legit. I think they're great as a unit and they all really, really complement each other." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

While Julia Hart has been the female figurehead of the faction since joining it, it seems that Skye Blue might just be the next star to join The House. Only time will tell, but could this lead to some internal conflict?

Matt Hardy believes that The House of Black revitalized Julia Hart's AEW career

Before joining The House of Black, Hart was a happy-go-lucky cheerleader who accompanied The Varsity Blonds to the ring. However, after an unfortunate encounter with Malakai Black, she became twisted and embraced her dark side.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt Hardy praised the evolution Julia Hart underwent alongside The House of Black.

"They completely elevated her [Hart] as a character, and then that in turn helped elevate her up the card and helped raise her stakes too when it came to being a performer," he said. "I think Brody King has a great presence about him too, he has a very, very solid presence." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

It remains to be seen what could be next for the faction in AEW. However, Kenny Omega recently called out all three men, when he declared his aspirations to regain the World Championship, as people he sees as viable threats.

