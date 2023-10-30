New member of The House of Black possibly teased

Last month, the House of Black member Julia Hart attacked an AEW star, which possibly led to an attitude change in her. She slowly started to change, with a darker look, during her matches. The star in question is Skye Blue.

On the latest edition of Collision, TBS Champion Kris Statlander questioned the star on why she lost the Fatal-4-Way Match on Rampage, and why she was distracted.

Willow Nightingale also pointed out that Julia Hart is back, and that they should address this issue. Blue responded to this, saying that anything between her and Julia will stay between them, teasing more drama between them.

"Anything that I have to say to Julia, is between her and I," said Skye Blue.

AEW has been teasing Skye Blue joining the Malakai Black led stable for weeks, and now seems to be the perfect time to pull the trigger, and add the fifth member to the faction.

Kenny Omega mentions losing to House of Black

On this week's Collision, MJF defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of the night for the AEW World Championship. The story of the match revolved around MJF becoming the longest reigning champion, passing the reign of Omega.

Before the match, while speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega reflected on the matches he has recently lost.

"There is a lot I want to prove with the belt. My responsibilities would start after the match. There would be a lot of work to do, and a lot of losses to avenge. The last time we clashed, I was on the losing end against Jay White. I’ve lost a number of six-man challenges against The House of Black. (...) Swerve is a top contender, and he just beat Hangman."

Skye Blue teaming up with Julia Hart will be a great duo, and also a good addition to the House of Black.

