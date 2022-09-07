Malakai Black's AEW future still up in the air following frequent changes made on the official website

Amidst all the chaos following AEW All Out, Malakai Black's contract status with the promotion is seemingly still in the dark.

At Sunday's pay-per-view, Black competed in a trios match alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. However, they were defeated by the team of Darby Allin, Miro, and Sting, adding to the eerie faction's relatively long list of losses as of late.

Following the bout, Black waved goodbye to the Chicago fans and bowed before King and Matthews hugged him on the ramp. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was questioned about the House of Black leader's contract situation. However, the company president chose to remain silent.

This has sparked speculation about whether The Dutch Destroyer is leaving the promotion. Furthermore, his profile was removed from the official AEW roster page but was added back shortly afterward.

As of now, there has been no further news update about Malakai Black's contract status from the AEW management. Sportskeeda Wrestling will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates when available.

WWE veteran believes that the AEW star would be a good fit for The Judgment Day

In a recent episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Vince Russo expressed his wish to see The Dutch Destroyer in a prominent WWE faction.

Speaking about The Judgment Day stable, the veteran noted that he would replace Finn Balor with Black in the villainous faction.

"I would build Judgment Day," Russo said. "I would have never had Finn in there because he does not fit. If they would have kept Aleister Black, that would have been perfect." [7:48 - 7:59]

With many fans speculating about Malakai Black's potential AEW exit, only time will tell if he will make his way to work with Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest in WWE.

