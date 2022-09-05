Finn Balor out, Aleister Black in: How WWE veteran thinks The Judgment Day should have been booked (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, WWE miscast Finn Balor when he was added to The Judgment Day faction.

On the June 6 episode of RAW, Balor surprisingly turned heel when he joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to attack Edge. The villainous trio have featured prominently on Monday nights in recent weeks in a storyline with The Rated-R Superstar and the Mysterios.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show that Balor is not a good fit for The Judgment Day. He also suggested that AEW’s Malakai Black, known as Aleister Black in WWE, would have been better suited to the group than the Irishman:

"I would build Judgment Day," Russo said. "I would have never had Finn in there because he does not fit. If they would have kept Aleister Black, that would have been perfect." [7:48-7:59]

Malakai Black received his release from WWE in June 2021 after almost five years with the company.

The former NXT Champion reportedly recently asked for his release from AEW. He also blew a kiss to fans and bowed after his match at All Out on Sunday, prompting speculation that he is set to leave.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Ciampa and Dexter Lumis?

Vince Russo believes The Miz’s current storyline with Dexter Lumis could lead to the latter working with or against Ciampa.

If the storyline leads to a Ciampa-Lumis alliance, Russo thinks the two men would be good opponents for Damian Priest and Finn Balor:

"I would build up Judgment Day, then write the story, make something happen where Lumis and Ciampa get together against Judgment [Day]," Russo continued. "That’s a horror movie. But, again, Balor is miscast in that role. He shouldn’t be in that role, and that’s why there’s problems to begin with. I just don’t want to sound like a broken record; that’s why they need a writer." [7:59-8:30]

Damian Priest and Finn Balor (w/Rhea Ripley) lost to Edge and Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Following the match, Dominik turned heel by attacking his father and Edge.

