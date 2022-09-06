Massive speculation on former WWE Superstar possibly "done" with Tony Khan's AEW

Rumored speculation has surfaced that former WWE superstar Malakai Black might depart Tony Khan's AEW.

Black was involved in a trios match last night at All Out with his House of Black teammates, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. However, they lost against the trio of Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin. Darby pinned the former WWE star following The Icon sprayed mist in his eyes.

After the match, King and Matthews hugged Black on the ramp as he bowed and waved goodbye to the Chicago, Illinois crowd. During the media scrum, Khan didn't respond after being asked about Malakai's situation.

However, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter believed Black was done with AEW after that heartfelt gesture to the fans.

Alvarez added that if the former WWE star was staying in AEW, Khan should've answered the question concerning his status.

"I don’t know if he’s done because Tony was asked about it, and Tony didn’t answer. He said he couldn’t talk about it. If he’s not leaving, then why didn’t you say no, he’s here," Alvarez said.

Very weird ending for Malakai Black. I don't think this part aired. I feel like he knows something we don't know. #AEWAllOut

It was initially reported that Black asked for his release due to mental health issues and lack of direction in his character, but it wasn't granted.

Former WWE star praised Malakai Black amid rumors of AEW departure

Following numerous reports surrounding Malakai Black's AEW future, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to seemingly pay tribute to his co-worker. He also participated in All Out last night in the Casino Battle Royale.

The La Faccion Ingobernable leader tweeted that Black was one of the best.

Check out his tweet below.

It will be interesting to see if Black will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion as he looks to take a hiatus from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

