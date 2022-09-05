Former WWE Superstar sends four-word message to Malakai Black amid major speculation he may leave AEW

Andrade addressed fellow AEW star Malakai Black after what has been speculated may have been a goodbye to the fans in attendance.

Malakai teamed up with Brody King and Buddy Matthews against Miro, Sting and Darby Allin as they looked to bounce back from a humiliating defeat against the Dark Order. They would find no retribution, however, after Sting scored a pinfall victory over Black himself.

Following the defeat, fans in attendance said that the Dutch Destroyer broke character to embrace his teammates and seemingly bid farewell as he left ringside.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out

Andrade El Idolo sent his own message to his fellow All-Elite star, breaking character himself to praise his former NXT rival as 'one of the best.'

"One of the best" - Andrade via Twitter

Check out his tweet below:

Malakai has been the center of speculation as of late, after it emerged that he had requested his release from AEW. It was later reported that he had been denied the release despite looking to stay away from professional wrestling for a long time.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil