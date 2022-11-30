"Mandy Rose is way more valuable" - Twitter erupts to comparisons between NXT Women's Champion and AEW star

Mandy Rose used to be part of the main roster along side Sonya Deville and Saraya (fka Paige). A few years ago she started competing on NXT and improved on her wrestling skills. She is currently the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Rose is currently the leader of Toxic Attraction featuring Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. The trio have made their presence known within the developmental territory.

Athena, a former NXT Women's Champion, was released by WWE last year. She signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and started competing on AEW DARK.Despite being in the industry for quite a while, the 34-year old has often garnered backlash from fans for her seemingly vicious assaults.

The wrestling fraternity recently decided to undertake a comparison of the two stars which left them divided:

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @DemonEvilMuscle @JobberNationTV I have to admit that when she went into the meetings they would have about 'Being sexier', I was with her. When she then started bringing Mandy Rose in it is when I took a step back and said, 'Ok, this is starting to sound like deflection'. @DemonEvilMuscle @JobberNationTV I have to admit that when she went into the meetings they would have about 'Being sexier', I was with her. When she then started bringing Mandy Rose in it is when I took a step back and said, 'Ok, this is starting to sound like deflection'.

Dead or Alive @0410_paco @JobberNationTV It's sad to see a very talented young woman once again being mistreated and awfully booked by the mercenary Tiny Con @JobberNationTV It's sad to see a very talented young woman once again being mistreated and awfully booked by the mercenary Tiny Con

ROB @GreenRob84 @JobberNationTV Proves the grass isnt always greener on the other side @JobberNationTV Proves the grass isnt always greener on the other side

Mids4life @mids4life @JobberNationTV Maybe she should trash wwe more it might get her something @JobberNationTV Maybe she should trash wwe more it might get her something

Mandy Rose claims Trish Stratus as the greatest of all time

On this week's edition of NXT, Toxic Attraction went up against the Women's Tag Team Champions with Nikkita Lyons thrown in. While Gigi and Jayne held the tag title at one point, they tried to regain it back over the recent past but were unsuccessful.

During an interaction with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy Rose cited Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair as the greatest female stars of all time:

"For me, I mean, I've always been inspired by Trish Stratus and I always talk about that but I just think she's amazing. I just think she, you know, she was so inspiring, especially during a time where it was way different, you know, before all the Women's Revolution and everything, but I just think, I don't know, I just always inspired to be like her in wrestling. She's such a nice person when you see her, you know, outside of wrestling and all that, as the person herself but I would say her."

Check out the entire interaction below:

With Mandy Rose's impressive title reign on NXT, would you like to see her face Trish Stratus or Charlotte Flair in a potential dream match? Sound off in the comments.

