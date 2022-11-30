"Mandy Rose is way more valuable" - Twitter erupts to comparisons between NXT Women's Champion and AEW star

Mandy Rose used to be part of the main roster along side Sonya Deville and Saraya (fka Paige). A few years ago she started competing on NXT and improved on her wrestling skills. She is currently the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion.
Rose is currently the leader of Toxic Attraction featuring Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. The trio have made their presence known within the developmental territory.
Athena, a former NXT Women's Champion, was released by WWE last year. She signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and started competing on AEW DARK.Despite being in the industry for quite a while, the 34-year old has often garnered backlash from fans for her seemingly vicious assaults.
The wrestling fraternity recently decided to undertake a comparison of the two stars which left them divided:
Mandy Rose claims Trish Stratus as the greatest of all time
On this week's edition of NXT, Toxic Attraction went up against the Women's Tag Team Champions with Nikkita Lyons thrown in. While Gigi and Jayne held the tag title at one point, they tried to regain it back over the recent past but were unsuccessful.
During an interaction with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy Rose cited Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair as the greatest female stars of all time:
"For me, I mean, I've always been inspired by Trish Stratus and I always talk about that but I just think she's amazing. I just think she, you know, she was so inspiring, especially during a time where it was way different, you know, before all the Women's Revolution and everything, but I just think, I don't know, I just always inspired to be like her in wrestling. She's such a nice person when you see her, you know, outside of wrestling and all that, as the person herself but I would say her."
