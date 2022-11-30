Create

Toxic Attraction defeats top trio in quick fashion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 30, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Toxic Attraction
Toxic Attraction have been dominant in NXT

Toxic Attraction has quickly defeated the team of Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons tonight on NXT.

Last week's episode started with a brawl between Toxic Attraction and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. But the numbers game was too much for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Following the altercation, Nikkita Lyons offered to help the tag champs against the heel trio, setting up the match for tonight.

However, before the match could begin, Zoey Stark viciously attacked her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons during her entrance. Nikkita was helped to the back to seek medical attention.

Fortunately, Lyons was medically cleared to compete, and the match was set to take place in the main event.

.@ZoeyStarkWWE just took out @nikkita_wwe!#WWENXT https://t.co/oELZec0WA1

The match was quick, with both teams getting equal opportunities to showcase their skills. Nikkita's injured leg came into play as she spent little time in the ring. During the match, she went for a spinning heel kick, but her injured knee buckled.

This allowed Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to hit a high-low on Nikkita Lyons and secure the win for Toxic Attraction. Following the match, Zoey Stark was shown signaling to Lyons that it was her time now.

Toxic Attraction stands tall on #WWENXT!@WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe https://t.co/fpFyJljDqA

It looks like this rivalry between Lyons and Stark is gaining momentum. Only time will tell who will come out on top at the end of this rivalry.

Are you excited to see Nikkita Lyons face Zoey Stark in the future? Let us know in the comments section.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...