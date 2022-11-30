Toxic Attraction defeats top trio in quick fashion

Toxic Attraction has quickly defeated the team of Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons tonight on NXT.

Last week's episode started with a brawl between Toxic Attraction and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. But the numbers game was too much for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Following the altercation, Nikkita Lyons offered to help the tag champs against the heel trio, setting up the match for tonight.

However, before the match could begin, Zoey Stark viciously attacked her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons during her entrance. Nikkita was helped to the back to seek medical attention.

Fortunately, Lyons was medically cleared to compete, and the match was set to take place in the main event.

The match was quick, with both teams getting equal opportunities to showcase their skills. Nikkita's injured leg came into play as she spent little time in the ring. During the match, she went for a spinning heel kick, but her injured knee buckled.

This allowed Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to hit a high-low on Nikkita Lyons and secure the win for Toxic Attraction. Following the match, Zoey Stark was shown signaling to Lyons that it was her time now.

It looks like this rivalry between Lyons and Stark is gaining momentum. Only time will tell who will come out on top at the end of this rivalry.

