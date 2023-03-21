Mark Henry wants WWE SmackDown Superstar to close out Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

AEW personality Mark Henry has had his say on what match he thinks should main event the first night of WrestleMania 39. He feels a top SmackDown star should get the opportunity to close out the mega event.

The star in question is Charlotte Flair, who is set to defend her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship against the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner, Rhea Ripley.

However, with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes seemingly set to main event night two of WrestleMania 39, there is a lot of speculation as to which bout should close out the first night.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Mark Henry was asked by his co-host, Bully Ray, which women's title match should headline night one of WrestleMania 39. Henry's answer was short and sweet:

"Charlotte [Flair] and Rhea [Ripley]," said Mark Henry. [7:42 - 7:44]

Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca also suggested that Charlotte and Rhea should go last instead of Bianca Belair and Asuka's scheduled match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Mark Henry recently stated that he would like to see CM Punk back in AEW

Away from WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest stories in AEW is the potential return of CM Punk. He has spent the last six months on the shelf with an injury.

Punk was famously involved in the "Brawl Out" incident that led to The Elite being suspended, Ace Steel getting fired, and CM Punk's future with AEW left up in the air. However, Mark Henry would welcome Punk back into the company with open arms.

Henry also reacted to the alleged claims made by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho that The Straight Edge Superstar is a "cancer" in the All Elite Wrestling locker room, with The World's Strongest Man stating that the comment is far from the truth.

