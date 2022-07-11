"Like a drug" - AEW star comments on Tony Khan signing multiple former WWE superstars

Former AEW star Marko Stunt has commented on the promotion's habit of former WWE names.

Stunt, who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, left the company in May when his contract expired. There have also been reports of Tony Khan "ghosting" the wrestler in the months leading up to his exit.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Stunt stated that WWE stars are like a "drug" to AEW because their star power is compelling.

“I think that there was a point where they got a taste of what that star power could do. And it’s kind of like a drug I guess, in a way. You get a little bit and you’re like, ‘Ooh, that was fun, that felt good, that was nice. Let’s get a little more in here,'" said Stunt. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

He also went on to highlight that the inclination toward former WWE stars has increased since he left the company. Stunt noted that casual fans are more interested in watching the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and other established names.

“I’ve noticed that more since I was with AEW. The casual fan is not watching it for the same reasons that I would watch it or maybe you would watch it,” he added. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Marko Stunt has no desire to work with AEW in the near future

The former CCW Heavyweight Champion also shared his thoughts on whether he would like to work with Tony Khan again.

In the same interview, Stunt stated that it does not feel good to think that his contract was not renewed due to budget reasons, whereas the former WWE stars have been getting lucrative deals. He mentioned that he has no plans to work with AEW at the moment, though he did not rule out the idea of returning at some point.

“That’s definitely stuff that runs through your head,” Stunt answered, “Ultimately, I generally try not to get too upset about that type of stuff. Like, I try not to. There’s definitely days where I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on? I don’t really have any desire to work there right now. That’s not me saying I don’t want to work for them ever but, right now, its kind of fresh still.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

The 25-year-old is currently busy planning the start of his own promotion in September. His biggest goal right now is to set up his own venture, which will be based in Tennessee.

