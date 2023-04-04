Massive speculation on AEW and WWE's rivalry after Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon might be largely responsible for the place pro wrestling takes up in the world today, but online fans seem to loathe him. With rumors about his potential return to WWE Creative, Dave Meltzer has now revealed speculation that Triple H could possibly have a vendetta against AEW.

After a recent report from PWInsider alleged that McMahon was heavily involved in rewriting last night's episode of RAW, many fans are wondering if things between the two promotions could be changing. While Vince McMahon is panned online, his booking style seemed to have put AEW in the good graces of the Internet Wrestling Community.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer detailed that he believed Triple H had a vendetta against Tony Khan but that Vince McMahon is no better.

“It’s Vince, Vince has an MO. It’s gonna be the same, if not worse. You know what, I think that because of what happened with NXT, being run off of Wednesdays, and losing every week, I think it was more personal to [Triple H] to get back at Tony Khan.” (05:59 onward).

Fans have seemingly begun to rally behind Khan again after last night's WWE RAW, especially when they realized that Bayley had been written off of the show. Shortly after, many began to clamor for her to jump over to AEW.

Dave Meltzer believes the war between AEW and WWE became "more cutthroat" after Vince McMahon's stepped away

Despite only now coming forward, a report from Fightful Select has claimed that McMahon could likely have had control earlier this year. According to the report, Vince McMahon could be the reason why WWE stopped hiring new talent in January 2023.

Continuing in the same episode, Meltzer recalled initially thinking that the "war" would ease up after Vince McMahon retired from WWE.

“I remember Tony Khan’s comments on this, and I kinda saw this the same way. When Vince was out of power, you kind of think that ‘the big bad Vince is gone, and now we’re gonna have reasonable people there, maybe they’ll work together.' It won’t be so cutthroat, and it was more cutthroat without Vince, so it ain’t gonna be any worse in that sense.” (06:27 onward).

It remains to be seen if McMahon will be back in full control of creative in WWE or not, and if this could be the turn of events that Tony Khan needs to restore faith in AEW.

