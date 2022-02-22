"If we had your brother leading us..." - Matt Hardy called out on social media by AHFO stablemate

AEW star Isiah Kassidy has called out his "boss" Matt Hardy on social media after the former WWE Tag Team Champion referred to Kassidy's team Private Party as "underachievers."

Private Party have been in somewhat of a rut as of late. The duo failed to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships from Jurassic Express before Kassidy lost both a TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara and a Face of the Revolution qualifying match against Keith Lee.

Private Party are scheduled to team with The Butcher, The Blade and Andrade El Idolo on tonight's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Hardy seems to have placed his hopes in Andrade to turn things around for Kassidy and Quen. Kassidy, of course, took offense to this:

"I bet if we had your brother leading us, we would’ve BEEN Tag Team Champions by now." - wrote Kassidy

Isiah is referencing the brother of Matt Hardy, former WWE champion Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma will be a free agent in early March, leaving the door open to joining AEW and potentially the AHFO.

Matt Hardy has been displaying some "erratic behaviour" lately

Whether it's leaving his stablemates high and dry in a match or beating down a current AEW champion with little to no explanation, it's safe to say that Matt Hardy has been a big unhinged recently.

After the HOT TAG Hardy randomly wanders into the crowd. 🤷‍♂️

Jeff Hardy was sent home following his #WWE house show match.After the HOT TAG Hardy randomly wanders into the crowd. 🤷‍♂️ Jeff Hardy was sent home following his #WWE house show match.After the HOT TAG Hardy randomly wanders into the crowd. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/gvqQa4Q8fh

Hardy unexpectedly left through the crowd during Isiah Kassidy's match with Keith Lee on the February 9th edition of AEW Dynamite. This was a not-so-subtle reference to his brother Jeff, who did the same thing at a WWE house show in December 2021.

Jeff hopped a barricade and left midway through his match, and was sent home by WWE after the event. He was eventually released after refusing WWE's demand that he attend rehab. It was later revealed that Jeff had passed all of his drug tests with the company.

This behavior from Jeff was deemed "erratic" by WWE, which has now been referenced by Matt in AEW. Do you think Matt will manage to work this behavior into a storyline? Let us know in the comments section down below!

