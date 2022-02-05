"That reminds me so much of my brother" - Matt Hardy draws major comparisons between Jeff Hardy and top AEW star

AEW's Matt Hardy recently pointed out comparisons between his brother Jeff Hardy and top AEW star Darby Allin, both inside and outside the ring.

Matt Hardy and Andrade El Idolo of the Hardy Family Office (HFO) have been in pursuit of Darby Allin since joining forces in January 2022. At the time of this writing, Allin is being successfully mentored by The Icon Sting and has already got a TNT championship reign under his belt.

Many fans across the world see the 29-year old daredevil as the new generation's version of Matt's brother and former WWE champion Jeff Hardy. Both have a unique look, a high-risk/high-reward moveset, and above all, legions of hardcore fans.

Speaking with Jon Alba on the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, big-money Matt spoke highly of Darby Allin and says he sees a lot of his younger brother in the former TNT champion.

"When it comes to Darby Allin, he doesn’t just remind me of Jeff [Hardy] in the ring as far as being fearless, and also a guy who just takes these insane bumps, and he seems to continue to get up and keep going, and he has, like, this ‘he’s almost Teflon’, you know? You can’t break this guy, you can’t put an end to this guy, he doesn’t get hurt. But on top of that factor with Darby Allin, he reminds me of Jeff outside of the ring, because he really marches to the beat of his own drum." said Hardy. (01:51)

Matt Hardy goes on to compare Allin's care-free attitude to his brother's as well:

"I think if you like Darby he’s cool with that, if you don’t like Darby he’s cool with that, he really doesn’t give a s***. He’s a very care-free guy, he very much lives in his own world and is not bothered by outside influences, and that reminds me so much of my brother.” said Hardy. (02:16)

Will Matt and Jeff Hardy reunite in AEW?

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021 after an incident at a house show got the charismatic enigma sent home and asked to attend rehab. Jeff declined the offer, resulting in WWE feeling like there was no other option but to release the former WWE champion.

With Matt constantly giving fans positive updates on Jeff's well-being, the possibility of seeing the Hardy Boyz reunited in AEW is edging ever closer.

