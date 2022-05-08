"I wouldn’t have done it" - WWE legend gives props to AEW star CM Punk for venturing into UFC

Matt Hardy recently opened up about AEW star CM Punk's notorious transition from pro wrestling to MMA in 2014-18.

After The Straight Edge Superstar quit WWE, thereupon pro wrestling as well entirely, he tried his luck in the world of MMA. Punk fought two matches under the UFC's umbrella, the first against Mickey Gall and the other against Mike Jackson in his final outing.

Despite a valiant effort, The Second City Saint lost both his bouts, though his last match's result was overturned to a no-contest after his opponent tested positive for marijuana.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, one-half of The Hardys revealed that he was genuinely happy to see CM Punk back inside the squared circle last year. Matt further lauded The Voice of the Voiceless for venturing into the MMA world, which is something he couldn't have dared enough to do:

"For me personally, I’m happy to see Punk back in wrestling,” Hardy said. "I think CM Punk is just a fantastic pro wrestler. I feel like he belongs in pro wrestling. I give him all the credit in the world for venturing out into the UFC. That was amazing, I wouldn’t have done it even if I felt like I could have. I wouldn’t have been that brave or courageous. It took a lot of courage for him to do that.”

The Broke One also hailed CM Punk as "the greatest of all time." Matt asserted that the latter's feud against MJF proved that the star had rekindled his love for the business:

"He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. For him to come back to AEW and be happy, and once again be fueled by such great passion, and have this great program with MJF, and also write these love letters to the legends who kind of paved the way for him and all of us, I think it’s been great. Punk just seems like he’s very happy to be back, which is nice," he added. (h/t - WrestlingNews.co)

CM Punk aims to win his first world title in nine years

In the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, CM Punk will challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in the show's main event.

Both stars have maintained an impressive winning record in the singles competition. While Page is 6-0 since winning the title from Kenny Omega last year, Punk is on a 5-0 winning streak after he put the final nail in MJF's coffin at Revolution.

On AEW Dynamite next week, The Second City Saint will look to continue his winning momentum when he squares off against John Silver in a first-time-ever matchup.

Do you think CM Punk is the G.O.A.T of pro wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

