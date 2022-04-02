"It was just so much fun" - AEW's Matt Hardy on the potential of bringing back popular gimmick

AEW star Matt Hardy has opened up about how much fun he had portraying the "Broken Matt" character in his career. He has revealed that he would love to bring the character back in the future, whether he is retired or not.

"Broken" Matt Hardy began in IMPACT Wrestling during the summer of 2016 and quickly transformed into the most talked about "universe" in all of wrestling. Hardy has portrayed the character in both WWE and AEW, however it has been shelved for the time being as Matt explores other avenues.

But that "Broken Brilliance" of his won't go away, and speaking on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the former WWE star revealed that he does intend to bring the "Broken Universe" back in some form, whether it be in the ring or not.

"I mean, still, that is what I want to do, I want to bring back the Broken Universe at some point, maybe even when I'm not wrestling in the ring full-time, and make it a small series and, and try and put it on a platform somewhere." said Matt Hardy (H/T Fightful).

Hardy wants to keep the character around the thing he is most passionate about: wrestling.

"Because it was just so much fun. I would love to sit back and hook up with JB, Jeremy Borash, and Jimmy Long again, and really do this and make it into an entertaining series. Because that it was so much fun. There's a great mixture and combination of like, making movies and doing this Broken Matt insanity and super entertainment, super meta entertainment stuff, along with having some in-ring action and still getting to do something I'm very passionate about, which is wrestling in the ring." (H/T Fightful).

Matt Hardy has "broken" away from his own Family Office

Recently in AEW, Matt Hardy has been portraying his "Big Money Matt" persona, which has been backed by the "Hardy Family Office" which contained members like Private Party, The Hybrid 2, The Butcher and The Blade.

However, since half of the office shares were sold to Andrade El Idolo, the decention in the ranks began to unfold. This led to Hardy being kicked out of his own group by Andrade, Jose the Assistant, and Private Party on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Since being kicked from the group, Hardy has reunited with his newly debuted brother Jeff Hardy, with the duo aiming to have one final run that proves to the AEW locker room and fans around the world that they are the greatest tag team of all time.

