Matt Hardy breaks his silence following non-appearance on AEW Dynamite 

Matt Hardy sent a message on social media after not getting involved in today's AEW Dynamite programming.

Hardy came off of a match from Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania XXX in Tijuana, Mexico last Saturday. The former ECW champion teamed up with Johnny "Hardy," replacing his brother Jeff, in a defeat against Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee and Dralistico) after Johnny turned on Matt. Afterward, Fightful Select confirmed that Matt suffered a swollen knee after the match.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy assured fans that he was good and that he was in the building for today's show. The former "Big Money" also expressed his appreciation for Lucha Libre AAA, saying he enjoyed his match there last Saturday.

"Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen. I was at #AEWDynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my #TripleMania30 match for @luchalibreaaa. Thanks, TJ!" Hardy tweeted.

One-half of Hardy Boyz last appeared on AEW television on a June 1 episode of Dynamite, losing in a ten-man tag team match. It would be interesting to see when Matt will appear again, especially with Jeff Hardy being out for a while.

Matt Hardy's former teammate is currently dealing with an injury

The injury list of AEW stars continues to grow as Matt Hardy's former teammate in the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO), the Bunny (Allie), confirmed that she is out as well.

A fan asked the Bunny if she would ever get featured on AEW television again, as she was last seen on March 30 episode of Dynamite losing to then-debuting Toni Storm. The former IMPACT Wrestling star then stated that she's injured for now but will return immediately as soon as she recovers.

Aside from Hardy and Allie, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, are other AEW stars who are currently dealing with injuries as well. Time will only tell when they will recover and eventually return to the squared circle.

